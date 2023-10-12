Small Business Owners Express Concerns About the Economy and Government Actions

In a recent survey conducted RedBalloon.work and PublicSq, over 60,000 small business owners were polled to gauge their sentiment about the state of the economy. The findings of the survey reveal a growing concern among small business owners, with 95% believing that the US is on the wrong track. The survey also highlighted the increasing worries about the economy and geopolitical factors affecting businesses.

The survey results show a significant rise in the number of small business owners who believe that the economy is heading in the wrong direction. There is a growing sentiment of concern about the impact of geopolitical events on their businesses. Many of these businesses are facing increased challenges due to rising prices of goods and difficulties in paying employees. The inflationary pressures and lack of confidence in the government’s ability to balance the budget are major concerns for small business owners.

According to Andrew Crapuchettes, CEO of RedBalloon, 95% of the surveyed businesses expressed doubt that anyone in Washington DC, regardless of party affiliation, has the ability to effectively address budget deficits. This lack of confidence in the government’s ability to manage the economy raises concerns about the long-term sustainability of small businesses.

The survey also highlighted the impact of inflation on businesses, with 85% of respondents believing that the US is heading into a major recession. The rising prices of goods and services are cutting into businesses’ margins, making it challenging for them to stay afloat.

The overall sentiment from the survey suggests that small business owners have lost faith in their elected officials and institutions. The lack of confidence in the government’s ability to address economic issues and manage the budget deficit creates uncertainty and doubt about the future.

It is essential for policymakers to pay attention to the concerns raised small business owners and develop effective strategies to address the economic challenges. The survey findings serve as a reminder that the success and resilience of the freedom economy rely on the support and confidence of the small business community.

Sources:

– Ruth Turner, LinkedIn Live discussion via RedBalloon.work, October 11, 2023