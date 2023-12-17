Online Community Aims to Reunite Bicycle Owners with Their Stolen Bikes

Summary: A new online community has been established with the goal of reuniting bicycle owners with their stolen bikes. The Stolen and Found Bikes Ulster Facebook Group, launched Cycling Ulster in collaboration with the Police Service of Northern Ireland, enables victims of bike theft to share images of their stolen bicycles and information on any found bikes. By providing a platform for public engagement, the group hopes to increase the chances of stolen bikes being recovered and returned to their rightful owners.

In an effort to combat the pain and frustration experienced victims of bike theft, Inspector Pete Cunningham highlights the significance of the new group. With the opportunity to post images of stolen bikes and report the discovery of recovered bikes, victims have a higher likelihood of being reunited with their property. To further enhance bike security measures, Cunningham advises all bicycle owners to take a photograph of their bike and security mark it as a deterrent against theft.

Chairperson of Cycling Ulster, Tommy McCague, expresses his enthusiasm for the new Facebook group and emphasizes the importance of spreading the word to locate stolen bikes. Noting the considerable number of bicycles stolen annually in the province, McCague recognizes that bikes serve both as a means of transportation and a source of recreation and mental well-being.

To join the Stolen and Found Bikes Ulster Facebook Group, individuals are encouraged to complete the membership questions and comply with the group rules. By fostering an engaged and supportive community, the group endeavors to facilitate the return of stolen bikes to their owners.

To report a stolen bike, it is essential to notify the police either through their online portal at www.psni.police.uk or calling 101. By promptly reporting thefts, individuals contribute to a more effective response and increase the chances of recovering stolen bikes.