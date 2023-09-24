How to Watch the Ligue 1 Match Between PSG and Marseille

Summary: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Marseille are set to face off in a highly-anticipated Ligue 1 match. The two teams are currently fourth and fifth in the rankings, with PSG hoping for a positive result to leapfrog Marseille. PSG has had a sub-standard start to the season, while Marseille has faced off-field issues. The match will take place at the Parc des Princes on September 24th. Fans in the US can watch the game on Sling TV.

Paris Saint-Germain has had a challenging start to the 2023-24 Ligue 1 campaign, currently sitting fifth in the table. They have only managed two victories in their opening five matches, suffering their first defeat against Nice. However, they come into the derby with a 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League.

Marseille has also faced difficulties both on and off the field. The club went through a managerial change, parting ways with Marcelino after less than three months in charge. The team also failed to secure a place in the Champions League group stage and is currently dealing with disputes with supporters. However, they are unbeaten so far in Ligue 1 and are above PSG in the early season table.

To watch the match between PSG and Marseille, fans in the US can tune in to Sling TV. The fixture will be aired live, and highlights will be available on the club’s official YouTube channels.

In terms of team news, PSG will be without several key players due to injury. On the other hand, Marseille will be missing some players due to suspension and injury as well. Pedro Ruiz will also be absent, making caretaker boss Jacques Abardonado’s job more challenging. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to lead the attack for Marseille.

This match holds much more than just bragging rights as both teams look to climb up the rankings and prove their worth in Ligue 1. It promises to be an exciting and closely contested game for football fans to enjoy.

