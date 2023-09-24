Preview: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Marseille

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will face off against Marseille in a highly anticipated match on Sunday. As the heavy favorites to win, PSG has odds of -180, while Marseille is the underdog with odds of +475. A draw is also a possibility with odds of +350. Fans can watch the match signing up for a free trial of fuboTV.

The match is scheduled to start at 2:45 p.m. EST and will be broadcasted on beIN SPORTS. For those who prefer to stream the game, options include Sling, DirectTV, and fuboTV.

Marseille, currently undefeated and in fourth place, appears to be in crisis mode ahead of the match. The team has recently seen the departure of Spanish manager Marcelino, who stepped down after just a few games in charge. This followed a tense board meeting between supporters’ groups and the directors.

Marseille’s recent performances have also left supporters dissatisfied, despite the team’s position in the league table. The upcoming match against PSG presents an opportunity for Marseille to redeem themselves and secure a victory against their bitter rivals.

However, Marseille faces challenges on and off the field. The team has struggled with instability at the management level in recent seasons, with several coaches leaving after disagreements. The supporters’ groups have expressed their frustration over the frequent changes in coaching staff and players, as well as the management of the women’s and youth teams.

Despite the turmoil, Marseille remains focused on their upcoming matches and aims to prove themselves on the field. The team understands the importance of sticking together and overcoming the chaotic situation they currently face.

This match will not only be a test of skill and strategy but also a test of Marseille’s resilience as they strive to regain stability and secure a victory against one of France’s strongest teams.

Sources: Associated Press