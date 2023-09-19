UEFA Champions League: PSG vs Dortmund – Kick-off Time, Team News, and How to Watch

Summary: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will face off against Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League group stage opener at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday. Both teams have had mixed results in their respective leagues, with PSG registering two draws and two wins so far, and Dortmund dropping points in their Bundesliga matches. The game will kick off at 3pm EDT and can be watched live on Paramount+, Univision, TUDN, and fuboTV in the United States. Fans can also catch the match highlights on the club’s official YouTube channels after the game.

The PSG team has been dealing with several absent players, including Marco Asensio, Nordi Mukiele, Nuno Mendes, Presnel Kimpembe, Fabian Ruiz, Lee Kang-in, and Alexandre Letellier. However, Kylian Mbappe, who recently overcame a minor knee issue, is expected to feature in the match. On the other hand, Dortmund’s injury list includes Thomas Meunier and Mateu Morey, but they are hoping to include Gregor Kobel and Julian Ryerson in the squad after recovering from their own injury concerns. Niclas Fullkrug and Giovanni Reyna are also expected to be included.

In terms of head-to-head record, both teams have faced each other several times in the Champions League, providing thrilling matches in the past. French giant PSG will be looking to secure a positive result in front of their home crowd, while Dortmund will be aiming to continue their unbeaten form.

Sources:

– Goal.com

– Paris Saint-Germain Official Website

– Borussia Dortmund Official Website