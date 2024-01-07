WhatsApp Backups Will Now Contribute to Google Drive Storage Limit

WhatsApp users who rely on Google Drive for backing up their chats should be aware of a recent change that has occurred. Starting in early 2024, WhatsApp backups on Android will now count towards your Google Drive storage limit, meaning they will no longer be free.

While this change may not affect paying subscribers of Google One’s premium cloud storage plans, those who rely on the default 15GB of free storage that comes with every Google account will need to take action.

In addition to WhatsApp chats, other Google properties such as Gmail may also store data in your Google Drive, potentially filling up your 15GB of storage quickly. You can check how much storage space you have left visiting a specific link and knowing how much storage WhatsApp takes up on your phone can help you reduce the backup footprint.

WhatsApp plans to begin testing this backup change with Beta users in December and gradually roll it out to Android users in the first half of 2024. Users will receive a notification about the change 30 days prior, through a banner that appears in the WhatsApp application.

For those on the free Google account plan, storage may soon become an issue. The simplest solution is to upgrade to one of Google’s One premium cloud storage plans, which start at $1.99 per month and offer 100GB of storage. Alternatively, you can stop backing up chats to the cloud and use WhatsApp’s Chat Transfer feature when switching phones, although this means losing access to those chats if your device is lost or stolen.

Lastly, choosing text-only cloud backups for WhatsApp chats can help reduce the storage space used, although photos and videos will be lost in the process.

While there is time before WhatsApp backups begin counting towards Google Drive storage, it is advisable to start planning now if you anticipate storage becoming an issue. Checking WhatsApp’s Android backups FAQ can provide additional guidance in managing this change.