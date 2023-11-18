Backups on Google Drive Will Now Count Against WhatsApp Users’ Storage

WhatsApp users on Android have enjoyed the convenience of unlimited chat history backups on Google Drive since 2018. However, a recent change is set to impact this feature. Backups will now count against a user’s Google Drive storage, marking a shift from the previously unlimited system. This modification is being rolled out to beta users in December and will gradually reach all WhatsApp users on Android in the coming year, according to Google.

To ensure a smooth transition, WhatsApp will notify users 30 days before the change takes effect. This alert will be sent via a notification in the Settings > Chats > Chat Backup menu. If you find that your Google account does not have sufficient storage and you are unwilling to pay for additional space, WhatsApp’s current recommendation is to transfer your chats to another Android device using WhatsApp Chat Transfer.

Google provides 15GB of free storage per account across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos. If you require additional storage, Google One storage plans start at $1.99 per month for 100GB. To support users during this transition, eligible individuals will soon receive limited, one-time Google One promotions. While details surrounding these promotions have not been disclosed, it is worth noting that Google is currently offering discounted rates for the first three months across Google One plans.

On the other hand, Apple offers 5GB of free cloud storage backup to iOS users, with iCloud+ plans beginning at $0.99 for 50GB.

FAQ:

Q: Will WhatsApp backups count against Google Drive storage for all users?

A: Yes, this change will eventually apply to all WhatsApp users on Android.

Q: How will WhatsApp notify users about this change?

A: Users will receive a notification 30 days in advance, sent via an alert in the Settings > Chats > Chat Backup menu.

Q: Can WhatsApp users transfer their chats to another Android device?

A: Yes, WhatsApp suggests using the WhatsApp Chat Transfer feature to transfer chats to another Android device.

