Reddit Removes Option to Opt Out of Ad Personalization

Reddit has announced that it will no longer allow users to opt out of ad personalization, meaning that ads on the platform will now be targeted based on individual site usage. Previously, users had the option to toggle off personalized ads based on their Reddit activity and account information, but this feature will now be removed.

According to Reddit, this change is aimed at making ads more relevant to each user. They claim that very little personal information is required, and instead, advertisers rely on on-platform activity such as community participation, voting, and other signals to determine users’ interests.

However, Reddit assures users that the majority will not experience any significant changes to their ads. Those who had previously opted out of personalization based on Reddit activity will not see more ads or have their on-platform activity shared with advertisers. Rather, this change will improve predictive capabilities, enabling Reddit’s models to better determine which ads may be most relevant to each individual.

While users will no longer have the option to opt out of ad personalization, Reddit plans to introduce new toggles to limit ads from specific categories such as Alcohol, Dating, Gambling, Pregnancy & Parenting, and Weight Loss. These ad categories will be classified using machine learning, eliminating the option to opt out entirely.

In select countries, however, the option to turn off ad personalization will remain in compliance with GDPR regulations. In these cases, users can expect to see ads based on the subreddits they belong to, content they upvote, and more.

It is worth noting that earlier this year, Reddit made changes to its API that resulted in the majority of users having to access Reddit through the website or the official app, both of which support ads.

According to Reddit, these ad changes started rolling out recently, presenting users with a new advertising experience tailored to their site usage.

Sources:

– Reddit (no URL provided)