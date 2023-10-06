The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) is urging the public to thoroughly study the country’s inflation problem amidst the emergence of videos produced TikTok content creators claiming that high prices are starting to ease. National Statistician Dennis Mapa emphasized that inflation is an important topic that should be studied thoroughly. He encouraged the public to visit the PSA’s website for information on inflation and the factors that affect consumer prices.

The proliferation of TikTok videos discussing inflation has become a concern for the Marcos administration, as it has fueled public dissatisfaction over its performance in addressing high prices. The government, however, remains committed to tackling the challenges posed the 6.1% inflation rate in September. Initiatives such as a digital food stamp program, fuel subsidies, targeted assistance for farmers, and the suspension of pass-through fees on national roads have been implemented to address the issue.

Several TikTok users and content creators have been flagged for allegedly promoting government propaganda disguised as explanations of inflation and related policies. These videos share similar structures, graphics, and hashtags, such as #UmaarangkadangPilipinas, #BagongPilipinas, and #IbaNaAngPilipinas. While some TikTok users claim that inflation has been on the decline, they fail to mention that it is still above the government’s target range.

Inflation in July settled at 4.7%, marking the 16th consecutive month that price growth exceeded the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) target range of 2-4%. In September, inflation surged to a four-month high of 6.1%, with rice prices experiencing their fastest growth since March 2009. Despite the price ceiling imposed the Marcos administration, inflation remains a concern, and prices are likely to rise further during the holiday season.

Overall, it is important for the public to thoroughly understand the country’s inflation problem relying on reliable sources such as the PSA. By studying reports and seeking accurate information, individuals can make informed decisions and better cope with the effects of inflation.

Sources:

– The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA)

– The Presidential Communications Office (PCO)