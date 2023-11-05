New Article: PlayStation 5 Continues to Outpace PlayStation 4 Sales in the US

The ongoing sales comparison between the PlayStation 5 (PS5) and its predecessor, the PlayStation 4 (PS4), reveals that Sony’s latest console continues to dominate the market. In the latest month, the PS5 saw a gap change of 191,798 units in its favor compared to the aligned launch of the PS4 in November 2013. Over the past 12 months, the PS5 has outsold the PS4 an impressive 1.28 million units.

Since its launch in November 2020, the PS5 has sold a total of 15.67 million units in the United States, surpassing the PS4’s total sales of 14.73 million units during the same timeframe. As of September 2023, which marks the 35th month of availability for the PS5, the console holds a lead of 943,301 units over its predecessor.

The PS4’s sales milestones serve as a benchmark for the success of the PS5. The PS4 reached 15 million units sold in its 37th month, 20 million units in its 47th month, and 25 million units in its 57th month. In comparison, the PS5 has already exceeded the 15 million mark in just 35 months.

While the PS5’s sales performance is commendable, it still has a ways to go to catch up to the PS4’s lifetime sales in the US. The PS4 has sold a total of 34.90 million units to date, meaning the PS5 is trailing 19.23 million units.

As we look ahead, it will be interesting to see how the PS5 continues to fare and if it can eventually surpass its predecessor’s impressive sales figures. Sony’s latest console has shown great promise, and with a strong lineup of games and continued consumer demand, it has the potential to cement its position as one of the best-selling consoles of all time.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

How does the PS5 compare to the PS4 in the US?

In the US, the PS5 has consistently outperformed the PS4 in terms of sales since its launch in November 2020. It has sold 15.67 million units in 35 months, while the PS4 sold 14.73 million units during the same period. What is the gap between the PS5 and PS4 sales?

Currently, the PS5 holds a lead of 943,301 units over the PS4 in the US market. Over the past 12 months, the PS5 has outsold the PS4 1.28 million units. How does the PS5’s sales milestones compare to the PS4?

The PS4 reached 15 million units sold in its 37th month, 20 million units in its 47th month, and 25 million units in its 57th month. In contrast, the PS5 achieved the 15 million mark in just 35 months, showcasing its strong sales performance. Is the PS5 on track to surpass the PS4’s lifetime sales in the US?

While the PS5’s sales have been impressive, it still has a significant gap to close to match the PS4’s lifetime sales. The PS4 has sold 34.90 million units to date, while the PS5 trails behind 19.23 million units. What factors contribute to the PS5’s success?

The PS5’s success can be attributed to various factors, including a strong lineup of games, improved hardware capabilities, and continued consumer demand for the PlayStation brand. Additionally, Sony’s effective marketing strategies and positive word-of-mouth have also played a significant role in driving sales.

(Article based on data from VGChartz)