PlayStation Plus Premium Members Can Now Stream PS5 Games in the Cloud

Starting today, PlayStation Plus Premium members will have access to a new cloud streaming feature that allows them to play PS5 games. This includes both PS5-native games available through the PlayStation Plus Games Catalog and Game Trials, as well as supported digital PS5 titles that players own.

To access the cloud streaming benefit, users must have the PlayStation Plus Premium plan, which is available in various locations including Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The launch dates for this feature vary region, with Japan being the first to receive it starting October 17, followed Europe on October 23, and North America on October 30.

Players can access the cloud streaming option selecting the game from PlayStation Plus on their PS5 dashboard or selecting ‘streaming’ if they already have the game in their PS5 game library.

Cloud streaming is available for a range of platforms, including original PlayStation, PS2, PS3, and PSP games through the Classic Catalog, as well as PS4 and PS5 games through the Game Catalog. PS5 games are also available as Game Trials, and supported digital PS5 games from a player’s game library can be streamed as well.

It’s important to note that the PS5 game streaming experience is currently only available on PS5 consoles and is not compatible with PC or PS4 consoles.

While DLC and add-ons are available for streaming PS5 games, cloud streaming does not support PS VR2 games or disc-based PS5 games.

Save data and game progress are automatically synced between devices via cloud storage, allowing for seamless switching between local and streaming gameplay.

