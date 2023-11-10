PS5 Slim: The Highly Anticipated Console that Continues to Sell Out

The demand for the PS5 Slim has been nothing short of extraordinary. Sony released a more compact version of their latest console, and it has been flying off the shelves at online retailers at an astonishing rate. If you’re looking to get your hands on a PlayStation 5 Slim, you’re in luck. We’ve compiled all the links in one place so that you know exactly where to look. Additionally, we will keep updating this article whenever the PS5 Slim comes back in stock. But that’s not all; we’ve also included some noteworthy PS5 Black Friday deals for your consideration.

PS5 Slim Links

– PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 Bundle: This bundle features the PS5 Slim along with the highly acclaimed game Spider-Man 2 from Insomniac Games.

– PS5 Slim Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Bundle (Available on November 10)

– Non-Slim PS5 Bundles Are in Stock

– Early Black Friday Deal: PS5 Spider-Man 2 Bundle with 825GB SSD Storage (11% off)

Now, if the size of the original PS5 model doesn’t bother you, you can save some money purchasing it instead. The launch model comes bundled with Spider-Man 2, making it an excellent deal. For the regular price of a standalone PS5, you’ll also receive a phenomenal game. This is a great option for those who are in the market for a PS5.

Additionally, Black Friday brings exciting discounts on DualShock Controllers. You can grab one for as low as $49. Various color schemes, including Cobalt Blue, Volcanic Red, Midnight Black, and Galactic Purple are available.

FAQ

Q: When will the PS5 Slim be available?

A: The PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 bundle was briefly available at Dell and Walmart on November 8, but it quickly sold out. However, it is expected to be restocked at other retailers soon. Furthermore, a PS5 Slim Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 bundle is set to release on November 10.

Q: How much smaller is the Slim PS5?

A: While the Slim PS5 is smaller than the original model, the size difference is not significant. For a detailed visual comparison, including dimensions, we recommend checking out our PS5 Slim side-by-side comparison.

In conclusion, the PS5 Slim has created a frenzy among gaming enthusiasts. Its compact size and impressive features have made it a highly sought-after console. Stay tuned for updates on availability, and make sure to take advantage of the exciting Black Friday deals on offer.