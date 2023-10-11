PS5 Cloud Streaming Comes to PlayStation Plus Premium Members

Sony PlayStation has announced that starting this month, PlayStation Plus Premium members will have access to cloud streaming for supported PS5 digital titles. This new benefit will allow players to stream select PS5 games without having to download them. The company plans to offer hundreds of PS5 titles for cloud streaming.

Some of the supported PS5 games that will be available for streaming include popular titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, Ghost of Tsushima, Mortal Kombat 11, and Saints Row IV. Game Trials for PS5 games such as Hogwarts Legacy, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and The Calisto Protocol will also be available for streaming.

In addition to the Game Catalog and Game Trials, PlayStation Plus Premium members will be able to stream their own PS5 digital titles, including games like Resident Evil 4, Dead Island 2, Genshin Impact, Fall Guys, and Fortnite.

The PS5 cloud streaming feature will be exclusive to the PS5 console and will offer high-quality resolution options, including 4K, 1440p, 1080p, and 720p, with 60 FPS and SDR or HDR output. It will also support enhanced audio capabilities, including 5.1 and 7.1 surround sound, as well as Tempest 3D AudioTech.

Players will also be able to capture screenshots and record up to 3 minutes of video while streaming games, which can be accessed in the Media Gallery on both the PS5 console and the PS App.

The rollout of PS5 cloud streaming will be done regionally in a phased approach. The launch dates for different regions are as follows: Japan – October 17, Europe – October 23, and North America – October 30.

It’s important to note that availability of titles may vary region and plan. Details and updates can be found on the PlayStation Plus website.

With this new addition to the PlayStation Plus Premium membership, Sony continues to evolve and enhance the features and benefits for its loyal players. It’s another reason for PlayStation fans to look forward to the future.

Sources:

– PlayStation Plus [playstation.com/Plus]

– PlayStation Plus Usage Terms [play.st/psplus-usageterms]