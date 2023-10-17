Sony Reveals Details on PS5 Cloud Streaming: Bandwidth Recommendations and Release Dates

Sony has provided more information regarding its PS5 cloud streaming feature for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers. Coinciding with the launch of the service in Japan on October 17th, Sony has released a detailed FAQ page that includes bandwidth recommendations.

The bandwidth recommendations provided Sony are relatively modest. For 4K streaming, a minimum of 52Mbps is recommended, while 1440p requires at least 38Mbps. For 1080p, the recommended bandwidth is 23Mbps, and for 720p, it is 13Mbps. The games will be available to stream in either HDR or SDR at a refresh rate of 60Hz.

It’s worth noting that these are the recommended settings, and the minimum bandwidth requirements are lower, starting at 5Mbps for 720p and 38Mbps for 4K.

In addition to the bandwidth details, Sony has also clarified some other aspects of the PS5 cloud streaming feature. Currently, users can only stream PS5 games to their PS5 consoles. The cloud streaming service is not available for streaming to the PlayStation Portal, which is intended for playing local games on the PS5 over Wi-Fi.

The launch of the PS5 cloud gaming service in Japan marks the beginning of its availability for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers. Sony is planning to roll out the service in Europe on October 23rd and in North America on October 30th.

The list of countries where the cloud streaming service will be available includes Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Cyprus, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

