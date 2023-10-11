Sony PlayStation Plus Premium Adds Cloud Streaming for PS5

Sony is expanding its benefits for PlayStation Plus Premium members with the introduction of cloud streaming for the PS5. In a recent blog post, Hideaki Nishino, SVP of Platform Experience at Sony Interactive Entertainment, announced that cloud streaming will be available on the PS5 throughout October. Premium tier subscribers will have access to popular PS5 games like Horizon Forbidden West, Ghost of Tsushima, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales through the PlayStation Plus catalog. Additionally, they can stream games from the Game Trials catalog and play digital PS5 titles already in their library, such as Resident Evil 4 and Dead Island 2.

The cloud streaming service offers four resolution options: 720p, 1080p, 1440p, and 4K resolution with either SDR or HDR output, delivering a seamless gaming experience. However, a minimum internet speed of 38mbps or higher is required to stream games at the highest resolution.

Sony plans to roll out cloud streaming on a regional basis, starting with Japan on October 17, followed Europe on October 23, and North America on October 30. This phased approach allows for a smooth and reliable launch.

This announcement follows an August beta test where Sony allowed select members to stream certain PS5 games at up to 4K resolution. The addition of cloud streaming to PlayStation Plus furthers Sony’s efforts to enhance the gaming experience for its users.

In addition to the cloud streaming feature, Sony recently rebranded its video-on-demand streaming service as Sony Pictures Core, providing access to a curated selection of 100 movies for PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Plus Premium and Deluxe members. This comprehensive overhaul of PlayStation Plus demonstrates Sony’s commitment to offering a wide range of perks and benefits to its loyal subscribers, providing them with an even greater value for their membership.

Definitions:

– Cloud streaming: a service that allows users to play games on remote servers and stream the gameplay to their devices, eliminating the need for high-end hardware.

– Resolution: the level of detail or clarity in an image or video, often measured in pixels.

– SDR: Standard Dynamic Range; a standard for displaying, capturing, and reproducing images and videos with a lower contrast ratio.

– HDR: High Dynamic Range; a technology that allows for a wider range of colors, brightness, and contrast in images and videos, resulting in a more realistic and vibrant visual experience.

