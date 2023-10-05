Sony Launches Movie Streaming App for PlayStation Users

Sony has unveiled its new movie streaming app, Sony Pictures Core, for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users. This app allows users to buy and rent movies directly through their consoles. However, PlayStation Plus Premium and Deluxe subscribers will receive an additional benefit—a library of up to 100 ad-free Sony Pictures films at no extra cost.

Subscribers to PlayStation Plus Premium and Deluxe will have access to a range of popular movies including “Looper,” “Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV,” “Elysium,” and “Resident Evil Damnation.” Sony plans to update the film library periodically, adding more exciting titles.

To meet the demands of PlayStation users, Sony intends to incorporate anime content from Crunchyroll into the Sony Pictures Core app. Furthermore, the company plans to introduce more benefits for all PS Plus subscribers in the future.

Many users have expressed the desire for Sony to offer movie streaming as part of the PlayStation Plus subscription. With Sony’s increasing focus on developing its gaming franchises into movies and TV shows, this move aligns with their overall strategy.

However, the announcement of this new feature comes shortly after Sony’s decision to raise the price of the annual PS Plus Premium plan from $120 to $160. Despite this, the addition of movie streaming is undoubtedly a welcome change for users.

Not only will PlayStation users have the option to buy movies, but they will also gain exclusive early access to certain films. Currently, users in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand can purchase “Gran Turismo” through the Sony Pictures Core app before its digital release elsewhere. Additionally, purchasers of the film will receive in-game credits for “Gran Turismo 7.”

While Sony Pictures Core has been available on Bravia TVs and some Xperia devices, it will be rebranded on those platforms next year. Unfortunately, it appears that the PlayStation version of the app lacks one notable feature present in other devices.

On Bravia and Xperia devices, the Bravia Core app utilizes Sony’s Pure Stream technology, capable of streaming video at up to 80 Mbps. This higher bit rate allows for “near lossless” video streaming quality comparable to 4K Blu-ray discs. However, at present, the Sony Pictures Core app on PlayStation devices does not include video quality settings or support for Pure Stream. Hopefully, Sony will enable this feature in the future.

In conclusion, Sony’s release of the Sony Pictures Core app for PlayStation is a significant step towards providing a comprehensive entertainment experience for their users. With access to a wide selection of movies and potential future enhancements, PlayStation users can expect an even more immersive entertainment experience directly from their console.

