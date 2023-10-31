Meet Emily Bennett: Overcoming Bullies and Embracing Resilience

In this podcast episode, Charlotte Nichols of PR agency Harvey & Hugo delves into the personal journey of Emily Bennett, a social media and digital manager. While primary school was far from easy for Emily, her experiences with adversity have shaped her into a resilient individual who has learned to find strength in her past struggles.

During this emotional conversation, Emily opens up about being bullied in primary school, an experience that still brings forth difficult emotions. Despite the pain it caused, she shares a surprising sentiment: “I’m glad I was bullied.” This statement may raise eyebrows, but Emily explains that the adversity she faced at a young age taught her valuable life lessons and instilled within her the drive to prove her worth.

One of the most challenging moments for Emily was entering puberty at an early age. Facing the shocking reality of this biological change at just eight years old was overwhelming. She also discusses the lack of education around periods during sex education, which left her feeling uninformed and uncertain about her own body.

Emily’s journey took a significant turn when she decided to pursue a career in nursing. However, personal heartbreak and an allergy prompted her to reassess her path. Breaking down emotionally, she made the difficult decision to quit her nursing placement after her grandmother’s passing. This loss deeply affected her, and she admitted to not properly grieving, relying instead on dark humor shared with her grandmother.

In the midst of her grief, Emily found solace in vivid dreams about her late grandad, drawing comfort from their “real” interactions during sleep. She also challenges societal stereotypes surrounding women and motherhood, emphasizing the importance of individual choice and highlighting that not all women desire children.

In the face of the recent pandemic, Emily reveals unexpected joy in the family time she experienced during lockdown. She cherishes the moments spent together and recognizes their significance in the midst of global uncertainty.

