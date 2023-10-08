ProWine Shanghai Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Return of International Exhibitors

ProWine Shanghai, the esteemed trade fair for the wine and spirits industry in the Chinese Mainland, is gearing up to celebrate its 10th anniversary from November 8th to 10th. This milestone edition not only signifies the return of international exhibitors to China after the pandemic but also highlights a decade of ProWine’s influential presence in the Chinese market.

The latest data from the Wine Importers and Exporters Branch of the China Chamber of Commerce of I/E of Foodstuffs, Native Produce, and Animal By-products (CFNA) reveals an impressive 8% surge in alcohol drink imports during the first half of 2023, underscoring the growing consumer demand for alcoholic beverages in China. This surge in imports reflects an uptick in consumer interest and purchasing power.

This year’s ProWine Shanghai will see the participation of international exhibitors from countries such as Germany, Austria, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, France, the US, Spain, Portugal, Japan, Slovenia, Hungary, and more. The return of these international participants reflects their confidence in China’s market recovery and potential.

In addition to international exhibitors, the trade fair will also showcase the presence of domestic exhibitors from Chinese wine producers, including various pavilions and wine regions. ProWine Shanghai 2023 aims to provide an immersive experience with activities such as masterclasses, wine tastings, panel discussions, and networking sessions. The trade fair will run alongside Food & Hospitality China (FHC), providing a comprehensive platform for industry professionals to explore opportunities and establish partnerships.

ProWine Shanghai 2023 will be held at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) from November 8th to 10th. The event is expected to contribute to the continued growth and development of the wine and spirits industry in China.

