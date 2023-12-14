Proton Launches Desktop App for Enhanced User Experience

Proton Mail, the renowned secure email service, has unveiled its latest addition to the platform – a desktop application for both Windows and macOS. This new app, currently in beta, grants users full access to Proton Mail and Proton Calendar, with the added benefit of offline functionality.

While it was previously possible to access Proton Mail offline through a desktop email app, it required the use of the Proton Mail Bridge to configure accounts with other email clients. However, the newly released desktop app eliminates the need for the bridge, providing a more streamlined experience for users. The program will cache a substantial number of emails, allowing users to access and draft messages even without an internet connection. This feature proves invaluable in situations such as traveling, power outages, or other scenarios where internet access is unavailable.

It’s important to note that while offline access is now possible, an internet connection is still necessary to send and encrypt emails on the Proton platform. Proton Mail maintains its commitment to end-to-end encryption, ensuring the security and privacy of user communications.

In addition to enhanced offline functionality, Proton Mail has also introduced encrypted auto-forwarding for paid users. However, this forwarding feature maintains end-to-end encryption exclusively when sending emails to other Proton Mail users.

Proton Mail is initially restricting access to its desktop app to users subscribed to the “Visionary” tier. However, the company plans to make the application available to all users early 2024. Paid “Visionary” tier users will also have access to the encrypted auto-forwarding feature.

With the release of this desktop application, Proton Mail continues to prioritize user experience providing a convenient and secure email service for both personal and professional use.