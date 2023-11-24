New Feature: Proton Drive Launches macOS App for Encrypted Cloud Storage

Proton Drive, the file storage solution known for its privacy-first approach, has recently expanded its reach with the launch of its macOS app. This move allows Apple Mac users to now benefit from the encrypted cloud storage service offered Proton. By providing a privacy-focused alternative to big tech companies, Proton Drive is gaining momentum as a trusted solution for individuals seeking secure file storage.

With the addition of the macOS app, Proton Drive is now available on all major platforms, including iPhone, Android, Windows, and web. This level of compatibility ensures that users are not tied to any specific hardware or operating system, offering a seamless experience across different platforms.

One of the key features of Proton Drive is its use of end-to-end encryption for all data, including metadata such as file names and modified dates. Unlike some other cloud storage providers, Proton Drive ensures that file encryption is performed automatically on the user’s device before the files are uploaded to the cloud. This means that even Proton cannot access the contents of the files, providing an extra layer of security for users.

The macOS app allows users to easily sync files between their Mac and the cloud, access them offline, and free up space on their computer. Furthermore, any changes made on the Mac are automatically mirrored across all other devices, ensuring seamless file management.

For added convenience and file protection, Proton Drive for macOS stores edits as new versions of the file. This allows users to easily access and restore previous versions as needed, providing an additional safeguard for vital files.

Proton Drive offers a free plan with 1GB of data storage, along with paid plans starting at $4.99 per month for 200GB. As more individuals become concerned about their digital privacy, Proton Drive’s focus on encryption and user-centric features positions it as a compelling option for secure cloud storage.

(Source: ians.news)