Proton Drive Now Available on Apple Mac, Expanding Privacy-First Options

Proton Drive, a secure file storage solution, has expanded its services to Apple Mac users with the launch of its macOS app. This move comes as Proton Drive aims to provide a privacy-first alternative to Big Tech for users across major platforms, including iPhone, Android, Windows, and the web.

Previously, Proton Drive had introduced its end-to-end encrypted cloud storage service on Windows in July. With the addition of the macOS app, Proton Drive now offers seamless file syncing and access for Mac users, while maintaining the highest level of privacy and security.

One of the key features of Proton Drive is its use of end-to-end encryption for all data, including file contents and metadata, such as file names and modified dates. Unlike iCloud, which does not offer default end-to-end encryption for files and folders, Proton Drive ensures that only the user has access to their data. File encryption occurs automatically on the user’s device before being uploaded to the cloud, providing an extra layer of protection.

The macOS app enables users to easily sync files between their Mac and the cloud, access them offline, and free up space on their computers. Additionally, the app stores edits as new versions of the file, allowing users to track changes and revert to previous versions when needed.

Proton Drive offers a free 1GB storage plan, with paid plans starting at $4.99 per month for 200GB of storage. By offering its services on multiple platforms, Proton Drive ensures that users are not tied to any specific hardware or operating system, providing them with the freedom to seamlessly switch between platforms without losing functionality.

With privacy becoming an increasing concern for individuals and businesses, Proton Drive’s expansion to Apple Mac demonstrates its commitment to offering secure file storage options across a wide range of devices and operating systems.

FAQs

1. What is Proton Drive?

– Proton Drive is a secure file storage solution that offers end-to-end encryption for user data, ensuring privacy and security.

2. Which platforms does Proton Drive support?

– Proton Drive is available on iPhone, Android, Windows, web, and now on Apple Mac.

3. Does Proton Drive offer end-to-end encryption for files and folders?

– Yes, Proton Drive uses end-to-end encryption for all data, including file contents and metadata.

4. Can I access and restore previous versions of files with Proton Drive?

– Yes, Proton Drive for macOS allows users to easily access and restore previous versions of files through the web interface.

5. How much does Proton Drive cost?

– Proton Drive offers a free 1GB storage plan, with paid plans starting at $4.99 per month for 200GB of storage.