Proton Drive Enhances Photo Backup and Management Feature

Proton Drive, the cloud storage app known for its end-to-end encryption, has introduced a new photo syncing and management feature for its Android version. This update brings it closer to popular options like Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive, making it a more viable alternative for users who prioritize security.

With the new photo backup feature, Proton Drive now automatically backs up all the photos on your phone, eliminating the need for manual uploads. This convenience sets it apart from its competitors, allowing users to securely store and organize their images without compromising their privacy.

The introduction of the “Photos” tab enhances the user experience even further, providing a seamless and intuitive way to browse and manage photos based on the month they were taken. This organized approach makes it easier for users to locate specific pictures and relive cherished memories.

While the photo backup feature is currently only available on the Android app, Proton Drive has promised to roll it out for iOS users in the future. This ensures that both major mobile platforms can benefit from the convenience and security offered Proton Drive.

Proton Drive offers a free storage option of up to 1GB, making it accessible to users with basic needs. For those who require more storage, there are two paid plans available: a 200GB plan priced at $4.99 per month and a 500GB plan for $12.99 per month. This pricing structure offers flexibility for users with varying storage requirements.

Since its launch on Windows last year, Proton Drive has been steadily expanding its support for different operating systems. Its availability on macOS, Android, and iOS allows users to access their files seamlessly across multiple devices.

With these recent enhancements, Proton Drive continues to solidify its position as a secure cloud storage solution that prioritizes user privacy and convenience.