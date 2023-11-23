Proton Launches Secure Cloud Storage for Mac Users: A Privacy-Focused Alternative to iCloud

Swiss-based company Proton, known for its mission of providing secure and privacy-focused alternatives to popular online services, has announced the launch of its highly anticipated end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) cloud storage service for Mac users. With this release, Proton Drive now extends its cross-platform compatibility, making it accessible on Windows, web, and mobile devices.

Proton Drive, a key component of Proton’s overarching strategy to offer secure alternatives to mainstream cloud storage solutions, aims to provide users with a private and fully encrypted storage experience. While Apple’s iCloud recently introduced E2EE for some data types, Proton Drive goes a step further, ensuring that all data, including metadata and file names, is fully encrypted default.

In addition to its robust security features, Proton Drive offers a 1GB free storage plan, with paid options starting at just $4 per month for 200GB of storage, along with features like automatic file versioning for up to 10 years. This flexible pricing structure aims to cater to a wide range of user storage needs, while ensuring affordability and value for money.

Although initially limited to syncing files from the dedicated Proton Drive folder, the company is actively working to enable synchronization for any local folder in the near future. Furthermore, while Proton has a track record of open-sourcing its applications, the Mac app for Proton Drive is not open source at present, but the company assures users that open-sourcing is on the horizon.

Proton’s commitment to user privacy and security has garnered significant attention, enabling the company to expand its suite of offerings beyond the popular Proton Mail service. The introduction of Proton Drive for Mac further solidifies Proton’s presence in the market while offering a compelling alternative to Apple’s iCloud for privacy-conscious users.

