Suspension of Classes at Colleges in Srinagar Following Social Media Controversy

Academic activities have been temporarily halted at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) and the Islamia College of Science and Commerce in Srinagar as a precautionary measure, after protests erupted over a social media post a student. The protests that began at NIT-Srinagar on Tuesday quickly spread to other educational institutions in the city.

The student’s post was said to have hurt religious sentiments, and as a result, the protesters called for strict action against the non-local student responsible. In response, both NIT-Srinagar and the Islamia College of Science and Commerce decided to suspend classes and internal examinations scheduled for that day.

The protests at NIT-Srinagar led to the blocking of institution gates and the chanting of slogans within the campus. Police authorities registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter. The student, whose post was originally shared on YouTube, has been sent home on leave.

Furthermore, demonstrations were also organized at Amar Singh College and Islamia College, where participants expressed their discontent with the social media post. The police have received a written complaint from the NIT registrar, urging legal action against the student responsible.

It is important to note that social media holds significant power in today’s world, allowing information and opinions to spread rapidly. However, this incident serves as a reminder of the need for responsible online behavior, as actions on social media can have severe consequences offline.

