Protests Erupt at National Institute of Technology Over Social Media Controversy

Protests broke out at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Srinagar on Tuesday, following a social media post a student that allegedly hurt religious sentiments. Demonstrators are demanding strict action against the non-local student, who has been sent home on leave. The institute, located in the Nigeen area of the city, witnessed students blocking both its gates while raising slogans within the campus.

Law enforcement authorities have arrived at the scene in an attempt to pacify the protesting students. The demonstrators claim that the social media post in question has deeply offended the religious sentiments of the Muslim community. Officials from NIT are considering taking appropriate action against the student for sharing the controversial post on social media.

This recent incident is reminiscent of the clashes that took place in 2016 between local and outstation students. The institute was rocked turmoil after India’s loss to the West Indies in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup. Disagreements arose when some local students ignited firecrackers to celebrate India’s defeat, which led to protests outstation students and subsequent clashes.

The National Institute of Technology has often been a venue for academic excellence and interaction between a diverse student body. It is crucial for the institute to maintain an atmosphere of respect and harmony, allowing students to express their opinions freely while ensuring that their actions do not infringe upon the sentiments of others.

