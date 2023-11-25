The Impact of the TikTok Ban on Nepali Content Creators

The recent ban on the popular social media app TikTok in Nepal has had a profound impact on the lives of content creators, who relied on the platform for their livelihoods. The Nepali government cited concerns over social harmony and goodwill as the reasons for the ban, joining other countries that have also raised doubts about TikTok’s relationship with the Chinese government and its handling of user data.

Manjita Manandhar, a TikTok creator from Nepal, expressed her shock at the sudden decision to ban the app. Manandhar earns a monthly income of about $1,500 creating content for various businesses and posting it on TikTok. Since the ban, her business has been significantly affected, and income from other social platforms like Instagram and YouTube is insufficient to compensate for the loss.

The ban has not only impacted the creators themselves but also their support teams. Manandhar splits her income with a videographer and a manager who handle client communications. With business declining, the livelihoods of these individuals are also at stake.

While the Nepali government justifies the ban as a measure to ensure social harmony, many citizens believe it has deprived them of a source of income and a platform for free expression. Protests have been held in Kathmandu, urging the government to revoke the ban, and petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court. The court has called for the government to provide written reasons for the ban before a hearing on December 5.

The ban on TikTok has impacted millions of users in Nepal, highlighting the significant role the app plays in the lives of its citizens. Content creators, entrepreneurs, and advocates have all relied on TikTok as a social and economic medium. However, concerns over cybercrime cases related to the app have also been reported.

As the debate continues, it remains to be seen whether the ban will be lifted or if alternative platforms will emerge to fill the void left TikTok. In the meantime, Nepali content creators are left to navigate the challenges of finding new avenues for their creativity and livelihoods.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Why was TikTok banned in Nepal?

The Nepali government banned TikTok due to concerns over disturbing “social harmony and goodwill” as well as suspicions about the app’s relationship with the Chinese government and its handling of user data.

2. How has the ban affected Nepali content creators?

The ban has significantly impacted the livelihoods of content creators in Nepal. Many relied on TikTok as a source of income, and without the platform, their earnings have decreased or disappeared entirely.

3. Are there any protests or legal actions against the ban?

Yes, protests have been held in Kathmandu, urging the government to revoke the ban. Petitions have also been filed in the Supreme Court, which has called for written reasons for the ban before a hearing on December 5.

4. How many TikTok users are there in Nepal?

There are approximately 2.2 million TikTok users in Nepal, according to the president of the Internet Service Providers’ Association of Nepal.

5. Are there concerns about cybercrime related to TikTok in Nepal?

Local media reports indicate that over 1,600 cybercrime cases, mostly related to TikTok, have been registered in Nepal over the past four years. However, no specific details have been provided.