TikTok Ban in Nepal: Impact on Content Creators and Free Speech

Nepali TikTok creator Manjita Manandhar was taken surprise when the popular social media platform was banned in the Himalayan nation last week. The government cited concerns about “social harmony and goodwill” as the reason behind the ban. Manandhar, who earns a significant income of $1,500 a month creating content for various clients, expressed her shock at the sudden decision. She mentioned that her business has taken a hit since the ban, and the income from other social platforms like Instagram and YouTube isn’t sufficient to compensate for the loss.

The ban on TikTok in Nepal is not an isolated incident. Many countries, including neighboring India, have also banned the app due to concerns over data security and its connection to the Chinese government. While some people in Nepal argue that the ban has disrupted their source of income and limited free speech, others support the government’s decision.

Amidst the ban, protests have been held in Kathmandu, urging the authorities to revoke the ban. Petitions have also been filed against the ban in the Supreme Court, which has requested the government to provide written reasons for the ban before a scheduled hearing on December 5th.

The impact of the TikTok ban extends beyond individual content creators. Rajib Subba, an expert on cyber security, highlights that the app serves as a “social medium of livelihood, creativity, innovation, entrepreneurship, and advocacy” for many people. Sudhir Parajuli, the president of the Internet Service Providers’ Association of Nepal (ISPAN), estimates that there are approximately 2.2 million TikTok users in Nepal.

TikTok, in response to the ban, has stated that it regularly addresses content that violates its community guidelines, without providing specific details. Nepal has seen a rise in cyber crime cases, with more than 1,600 cases registered over the last four years, most of them related to TikTok, according to local media reports.

While the ban on TikTok may have been intended to safeguard social harmony and goodwill, it has ignited debates about the impact on content creators and the restriction of free speech. The ongoing controversies surrounding social media platforms like TikTok underline the challenges of content moderation and user trust, which, in turn, raise concerns about potential bans and advertiser pullouts.

