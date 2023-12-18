Protest Disrupts Traffic on El Paso Bridge of the Americas

Update: The protest railroad workers (FERROMEX) on the Bridge of the Americas in El Paso, Texas has come to an end, and normal operations have resumed, according to officials from the Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

A protest staged Mexican rail workers on the Mexican side of the Bridge of the Americas in El Paso has caused a disturbance in northbound vehicle traffic throughout the day. Since early this morning, the protest has led to a blockade, preventing the flow of northbound privately owned vehicles across the bridge.

Officer Roger Maier, the Public Information Officer for the Customs and Border Protection agency, confirmed the ongoing situation, stating that although the port remains open, the protest has impacted the northbound flow of privately owned vehicles only. However, the protest has not disrupted northbound cargo or pedestrian traffic, nor has it affected the southbound flow of traffic into Mexico. Maier noted that CBP officials are closely monitoring the situation from the U.S. side of the bridge.

This is a developing story, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.