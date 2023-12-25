Protester Released After Serving Jail Term for Social Media Posts

A man in Kyrgyzstan, Aytbek Tynaliyev, has completed a six-month jail term for his social media posts in which he shared his faith and questioned the region’s religious policy. He was released from jail in September after being convicted in a court in Chuy Region in July for “inciting religious enmity” with a post referencing the Quran.

Tynaliyev decided not to appeal his sentence out of fear of receiving a more severe punishment. Following his release, a police investigator visited his home and warned him about posting religious materials or statements on social media.

In his conversation with Forum 18, Tynaliyev stated that he no longer shares his faith on social media. This incident has had a chilling effect on his willingness to express his religious beliefs openly.

This case highlights the vulnerability of individuals who express their faith on social media platforms, where their words can be subject to scrutiny and potential legal consequences. The use of experts to provide testimonies that interpreted Tynaliyev’s comments as “disinformation” about Islam raises concerns about the freedom of expression and religious rights in Kyrgyzstan.

Furthermore, in another case in August 2022, Tynaliyev was found guilty of incitement for three other media posts that were labeled “extremist” and “negative” towards Islam the region’s Justice Ministry. As a result, he was fined approximately eight months of wages a Moscow District Court judge.

These incidents serve as a reminder of the challenges faced individuals who express dissenting or minority religious views in Kyrgyzstan. The punishment for expressing one’s faith freely on social media has a chilling effect on religious expression and raises questions about the country’s commitment to protecting freedom of speech and religious diversity.