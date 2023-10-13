The Risks of LinkedIn and How to Protect Your Data

LinkedIn, one of the most popular social networks today, not only serves as a professional platform but also as a potential gold mine for cybercriminals. These individuals can easily interact with users through fake profiles and gather personal information, which can be used for malicious purposes or targeted attacks on your company.

Data breaches that have occurred on various websites have provided cybercriminals with user information such as mobile phone numbers and email addresses. Without proper precautions, LinkedIn becomes an attractive source of information for these criminals. According to Camilo Gutiérrez Amaya, Head of Research at ESET Latin America, many users configure their profiles to be responsive and filled with contact information, making it easy for criminals to take advantage of the situation.

Even without purchasing a list of leaked information, a criminal can use Web Crawlers to navigate LinkedIn systematically and gather available contact information about their targets. Their intent may not only be to deceive the user from whom the information was obtained but also to target the company they work for.

So, how can you protect your data on LinkedIn?

First and foremost, it is essential to configure your privacy settings on LinkedIn. There are various options available to prevent malicious individuals from successfully interacting with your profile. The primary recommendation is to limit the information shared with anyone who is not on your list of contacts. This advice applies to all social networks, not just LinkedIn.

Additionally, it is crucial to exercise caution when accepting connection requests. Many bots and fake profiles are registered on the platform, so it’s important to establish criteria before accepting a connection. Limiting the amount of information you expose on the platform is also recommended. LinkedIn allows for interactions between users, but it is advisable to prioritize contact through the platform’s provided tools and avoid sharing external data.

Regularly evaluating your connections and removing suspicious contacts is another protective measure. There are already numerous fake profiles circulating on the network, so periodic reviews are necessary to maintain a safe network.

Lastly, consider whether real-time updates are essential. Analyze if it is truly necessary to change the location or workplace on the same day you start a new job. Some criminals actively monitor these types of changes to exploit the limited awareness of the environment and send malicious content.

By implementing these precautions, you can mitigate the risks associated with LinkedIn and protect your personal and professional data.

Definitions:

– Web Crawlers: Software that systematically browses the internet and indexes information about websites and their contents.

– Data Breach: Unauthorized access to sensitive information, resulting in its exposure or compromise.

– Malicious Content: Digital materials, such as links or attachments, that are intended to harm or exploit computer systems or users.

