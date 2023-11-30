WhatsApp Introduces Secret Code Chat Lock Feature for Enhanced Privacy

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app, continues to roll out new features as the year comes to a close. In a recent update, WhatsApp has launched a tool that will be useful to many users – the Chat Lock option with secret codes. This new function provides an additional layer of privacy to sensitive conversations held within the app.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook (WhatsApp’s parent company), announced the news through his WhatsApp channel, stating, “Introducing the secret code for Chat Lock on WhatsApp, allowing you to protect your chats with a unique password. You can now configure your locked chats to only appear when you enter the secret code in the search bar, ensuring that your most private conversations remain undiscovered.”

If you’re wondering how to activate this feature, Tech Bit has you covered. According to a statement from WhatsApp, this function offers users greater protection preventing unauthorized access to secret conversations. To hide conversations you do not want others to see, you can set a unique password (different from your device’s existing passwords). These sensitive chats will not appear in your chat list until you enter the code in the search bar.

On the other hand, you also have the option for locked chat folders to appear in your chat list. However, accessing them requires entering the secret code. Using this tool is straightforward – simply long-press the conversation you wish to lock, without the need to navigate through chat settings.

This feature is available starting today and will be gradually rolled out worldwide over the next few months.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How does the Chat Lock feature with secret codes work?

The Chat Lock feature allows you to protect specific conversations with a unique password. These locked chats will only be visible when you enter the secret code in the search bar.

2. Can I choose to have locked chat folders appear in my chat list?

Yes, you have the option to display locked chat folders in your chat list. However, accessing them will require entering the secret code.

3. How do I activate the Chat Lock feature?

To activate the Chat Lock feature, long-press the conversation you want to lock. This will prompt you to set a unique password for that specific chat.

Sources:

– El Universal