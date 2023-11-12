Revised Labor’s Misinformation Laws Will Include Religious Expression Exemption

Labor’s proposed misinformation laws will undergo substantial changes next year, according to Communications Minister Michelle Rowland. The revisions to the draft bill will address concerns raised various groups regarding free speech. One of the key changes will be the inclusion of a clear exemption for religious expression. This addition comes in response to concerns raised faith groups during the consultation process. Rowland emphasized that it is important to make it explicit that the bill does not inhibit religious expression.

The draft bill, initially unveiled in June, received significant backlash for its broad definitions of misinformation and disinformation. Legal and human rights experts criticized the definitions, stating that they could curtail free speech and have a chilling effect on disfavored opinions. As a result, Rowland stated that the definitions will be reassessed based on the feedback received.

Another aspect being re-examined is the exemption for government-authorised content. The intention behind this exemption was to allow governments and other entities to disseminate emergency information during times of disaster. However, concerns have been raised that this exemption could stifle political speech and privilege government content over content authorized political opponents. The Human Rights Commission called for a more balanced approach to ensure freedom of expression.

Despite the proposed changes, Rowland confirmed that exemptions for professional news media and electoral content will remain in the final bill. She also stated that the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) will not have a role in policing specific pieces of content. However, there are discussions about introducing new oversight mechanisms to ensure transparency in ACMA’s decision-making.

The revised legislation is expected to be introduced to parliament in the first half of next year, after taking into account the feedback received during the consultation process. The aim of the bill is to combat misinformation and disinformation on social media platforms, giving ACMA powers to impose fines on companies that fail to address these issues effectively.