EU Launches Investigation into Tech Giants’ Protection of Minors

The European Union has initiated an investigation into the measures taken Facebook-owned Meta (formerly known as Facebook) and Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, to protect the well-being of minors. This move follows a similar probe into TikTok and YouTube that was announced the day prior. The European Commission has requested additional information from these platforms regarding the actions they have implemented to ensure the “physical and mental health” of children, under the new Digital Services Act.

By opening this inquiry, the commission aims to evaluate the efforts made Meta and Snap in fulfilling their obligations to safeguard minors. Both companies have until December 1st to provide a response. Based on their submissions, the commission will determine the necessary actions for enforcing compliance. It is important to note that, at its current stage, this request for information does not imply any formal accusations.

This investigation represents the initial step in a process that could potentially result in substantial financial penalties for violations of regulations, especially if they are proven to be prolonged and severe. In extreme cases, fines could reach up to 6% of the groups’ global revenue. The Digital Services Act imposes new responsibilities on nineteen major internet players, particularly concerning the fight against illegal and harmful content, as well as child protection.

The European Commission has been increasing its scrutiny of digital platforms in recent weeks. On October 19th, it requested information from Meta regarding the dissemination of “terrorist and violent content,” hate speech, and disinformation during the Israel-Hamas conflict. Similar investigations are also targeting social media platforms TikTok (owned Chinese company ByteDance) and X (formerly known as Twitter).

Furthermore, the European Commission has commenced an investigation into the alleged distribution of illegal products, including counterfeit medication, on the Chinese e-commerce site AliExpress. European Commissioner for the Digital Economy and Society, Thierry Breton, was in Beijing on Friday for discussions with the CEO of Alibaba, the parent company of AliExpress.

