Take Control of Your Digital Privacy with Permission Slip

Summary: Discover how a new app called Permission Slip can help you regain control of your digital privacy. Launched Consumer Reports, this app acts as a dating app for digital privacy, allowing users to take charge of their personal information. By swiping through a deck of cards representing companies that may be using and selling your data, you can choose how you want Permission Slip to assist you. It can request companies to stop selling your data, delete your data, or delete your account altogether. The app takes over from there, sending emails and filling out privacy request forms on your behalf.

While the app requires you to provide some of your personal information, such as email and phone number, for identity verification purposes, it empowers you to regain control over a significant portion of your data. Permission Slip leverages the privacy rights granted the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), which allows consumers to request companies to delete their data and stop selling it to third parties. However, corporations have made it challenging for users to exercise these rights.

Although comprehensive federal privacy laws in the United States are lacking, Permission Slip enables individuals to take action and defend themselves in the digital space. By swiping on the app, you can protect your privacy and ensure a secure future. With the help of Permission Slip, you no longer have to worry about your personal information being mishandled or used inappropriately companies. Take charge of your digital privacy today and reclaim control over your data.