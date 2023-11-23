Tackling the Rise of Vehicle Theft: The USB-Hotwiring Challenge

Imagine walking towards your car only to find it completely torn apart, with control surfaces hanging on a thread. This was the unfortunate reality that Ross Matthews faced when thieves targeted his Kia Soul. What seemed like the aftermath of a wild animal attack turned out to be a social media-fueled crime known as the USB-hotwiring challenge.

Originating on TikTok, this challenge has gained momentum over the past few years and has now made its way to Savannah, causing concern for local authorities. In a matter of minutes, criminals can break into a vehicle, tear open the steering column, and use a simple USB cord to hotwire the engine. This technique has proven to be alarmingly successful on certain models, particularly Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

Statistics from the Savannah Police Department reveal a significant surge in car thefts, with the number of stolen Kia and Hyundai cars more than doubling since the challenge emerged in 2021. The rising trend has prompted automakers to take action. In a recent class-action lawsuit settlement, Hyundai Motors and Kia Corp agreed to pay $200 million and introduced engine immobilizers as a standard feature in vehicles produced after November 2021.

While this settlement provides some relief, owners of older Kia and Hyundai models, like Ross, face a different challenge. Their vehicles cannot accommodate the new software updates, leaving them vulnerable to theft. In response, the automakers have distributed hundreds of thousands of steering wheel locks to law enforcement agencies nationwide, including the Savannah Police Department. These steering wheel locks, also known as clubs, remain an effective deterrent against car theft.

To ensure your Kia or Hyundai is protected, contact your local dealership to inquire about the most up-to-date security features for your specific vehicle. Taking precautionary measures, such as parking in well-lit areas equipped with surveillance cameras, can also deter potential thieves.

As technology continues to advance, so do the methods employed criminals. It is crucial for car owners to stay informed and stay one step ahead to safeguard their vehicles from the ever-evolving landscape of auto theft.

