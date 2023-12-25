Protecting Privacy Rights: The Fight Against Encryption Threats

In a world where digital communication has become ever more prevalent, the right to privacy is increasingly under threat. Governments worldwide are actively trying to monitor online conversations, extending their reach far beyond the boundaries of traditional law enforcement. However, the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) firmly believes that individuals have the right to private conversations, both in the physical and digital realms. The most effective solution for safeguarding this right is end-to-end encryption.

Throughout 2023, there have been unprecedented challenges to encryption and privacy. In the United States, three Senate bills were introduced that aimed to discourage, weaken, or introduce backdoors into encryption technology. Thankfully, with the collective effort of concerned individuals, all three bills were prevented from moving forward. The EFF remains committed to pushing back against such threats in the coming year.

EARN IT, Senate Bill 1207, disguises its intentions under the pretense of combating online child abuse. However, its provisions would allow providers of secure communication services to be sued or prosecuted. The true aim of EARN IT is to facilitate scanning user messages, photos, and files. If this bill were to pass, it would force companies to either abandon encryption services altogether or exploit dangerous backdoors that would weaken privacy and security for all.

Another concerning bill, STOP CSAM, Senate Bill 1199, attempts to criminalize and demonize the use of encryption for online communication. By introducing new crimes and broadening the scope of passive conduct, this bill poses a significant threat to anyone providing an encrypted app. The EFF has staunchly opposed STOP CSAM throughout the year, and although it passed the Senate Judiciary Committee, it has yet to undergo a floor vote.

Cooper Davis, Senate Bill 1080, provides yet another example of misguided legislation that undermines privacy rights. In an attempt to address the fentanyl crisis, this bill pressures communication service providers to report suspected drug sales on their platforms to the DEA. The consequences of non-compliance are severe, leading to widespread censorship of drug-related discussions and potentially expanding towards other controversial topics.

EFF’s opposition to these detrimental proposals has been unwavering. By rallying thousands of concerned individuals and effectively conveying their messages to Congress, these misguided bills have been prevented from becoming law. However, the fight to protect privacy rights and maintain the integrity of encryption continues. With the support of individuals like you, EFF will persist in opposing proposals that erode privacy and lead to censorship. Together, we can preserve the fundamental right to private and secure communication in an increasingly interconnected world.