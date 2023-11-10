WhatsApp Introduces ‘Protect IP Address in Calls’ Feature to Enhance Privacy and Security

WhatsApp, the instant messaging app that was once a part of Facebook, has rolled out a new feature called ‘Protect IP address in calls’ to further secure its calling feature. While WhatsApp already offers End-to-End Encryption, this new feature adds an extra layer of protection. Enabling this feature on your phone ensures that your IP address remains hidden from anyone during calls. Additionally, unauthorized access to your location and potential threats like surveillance will be blocked.

By enabling this feature, your location cannot be tracked, providing you with increased safety. In the past, when making WhatsApp calls, your location could be traced through your IP address. However, with this new feature, your location becomes inaccessible during calls, enhancing your privacy.

‘Protect IP address in calls’ redirects the call through the WhatsApp server, ensuring that your IP address cannot be tracked. It’s worth noting that an IP address is a unique identifier assigned to any device connected to the internet.

In other news, WhatsApp is set to undergo some visual changes. The well-known green checkmark will soon be replaced a blue checkmark. According to WABetaInfo, the company is currently testing this feature in beta version 2.23.10.6 for Android users. Additionally, the ‘About’ section in WhatsApp will also undergo some modifications.

FAQ:

Q: What does the ‘Protect IP address in calls’ feature do?

A: The ‘Protect IP address in calls’ feature ensures that your IP address remains hidden during WhatsApp calls, preventing your location from being traced.

Q: How does the feature enhance privacy?

A: By blocking unauthorized access to your location and potential threats like surveillance, the feature provides an extra layer of privacy and security.

Q: What changes are being made to the WhatsApp interface?

A: The green checkmark in WhatsApp will be replaced a blue checkmark, and the ‘About’ section will undergo some modifications.

Sources:

– Punjabi Kesari channel on YouTube: [URL]

– Facebook: [URL]

– Instagram: [URL]

– Twitter: [URL]