Rent Boy Murders Professor and Steals from Victim’s Bank Account

A shocking crime has been reported in Goiânia, Brazil, involving a 22-year-old rent boy named José Aguiar. Aguiar stands accused of murdering a 64-year-old university professor and then using a selfie with the victim’s corpse to gain access to his online banking account.

According to police reports, Aguiar confessed to the murder and admitted to wire-transferring approximately $11,800 from the professor’s bank account to his own. He also allegedly took the victim’s credit and debit cards and used them for shopping.

Aguiar’s motive for the crime remains unclear, but investigators believe it may have been a robbery gone wrong. After carrying out the gruesome murder, Aguiar reportedly returned to the victim’s apartment and attempted to cover up the crime scene. He hung the body in the bathroom and placed a crucifix in the victim’s hand.

This shocking case highlights the dangers associated with online interactions and the importance of remaining cautious when engaging with strangers. It serves as a stark reminder that one should always prioritize personal safety and exercise caution, both in person and online.

While this case is still under investigation, it serves as a grim reminder of the potential dangers in today’s society. It is crucial to remain vigilant and take necessary measures to protect oneself from potential harm.

