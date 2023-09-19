Exploring the Importance of Compassion in the Modern Workplace with LinkedIn Top Voice Toni McLelland

Prositions, Inc., a leading workplace development solutions provider, has partnered with Toni McLelland for an upcoming LinkedIn Live Event focused on the significance of compassion in the modern workplace. The event, titled “Compassion in Action,” is scheduled to take place on September 27, 2023.

During the event, Toni McLelland, Prositions’ CEO Frank Russell, and Prositions’ President Robin Salsberry will engage in an interview-style conversation exploring the role of compassion in the workplace. The session will also include a Q&A segment where attendees can ask questions and share their perspectives on compassion in the workplace.

According to Toni McLelland, compassion has been proven to enhance efficiency, boost performance, and yield positive results in the workplace. McLelland cites a study Harvard Business Review, which highlights the importance of leaders prioritizing compassion and giving rather than receiving to achieve the best outcomes. However, many leaders express a desire to enhance their compassion in leadership but are unsure of how to do so.

The LinkedIn Live Event aims to address this gap and demonstrate how compassion, supported the principles of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB), can drive sustainable change and fortify business achievements. McLelland will share her unique BLEND Model, showcasing how compassion can be harnessed to create a more supportive and collaborative work environment.

Additionally, Prositions has collaborated with McLelland to develop a micro and nanolearning course called “The Compassionate Leader,” catering to leaders at all levels. This course will provide valuable insights and strategies for cultivating compassion in leadership.

Prositions believes that compassion is an essential component of a healthy workplace culture. According to Robin Salsberry, President of Prositions, McLelland is an expert in compassion, and the company is excited to have her share her insights on creating a supportive and collaborative environment that benefits everyone.

For more information about the Compassion in Action LinkedIn Live Event and to register, visit the event’s webpage on the Prositions website.

About Toni McLelland:

Toni McLelland is a business mentor and critical friend specializing in Organizational Change, DEIB, and Compassion. With over 30 years of experience, she has worked with companies, board members, C-suite executives, and governments worldwide. LinkedIn has recognized McLelland as a Top Voice for Organizational Development and Mentoring.

About Prositions:

Prositions, Inc. is a leading provider of learning content and performance support libraries, offering consulting, software, and training delivery solutions. Their learning platform, DashTrain, provides access to over 7,000 microlearning and nanolearning modules from top business libraries and best-selling authors.

Sources:

– Prositions: https://www.prositions.com/

– Toni McLelland: LinkedIn Top Voice

– Harvard Business Review Study