ProSiebenSat.1 Appoints New CEO for Streaming Platform Joyn

ProSiebenSat.1 Media, a German media conglomerate, has announced the appointment of Katharina Froemsdorf as the chief executive officer of its streaming platform, Joyn. This decision comes as part of a strategic realignment within its entertainment arm, Seven.One Entertainment Group. Froemsdorf will assume her new role on November 1, reporting directly to ProSiebenSat.1’s CEO, Bert Habets, who will also take on the role of CEO of Seven.One Entertainment.

In addition to her position as CEO of Joyn, Froemsdorf will also serve as the chief platforms and growth officer of Seven.One Entertainment. She will be taking over from Tassilo Raesig, who will be departing from the company. ProSiebenSat.1 has further announced the appointments of Nicole Agudo Berbel as the chief distribution officer and Benjamin Risom as the chief product officer of Seven.One Entertainment.

These changes mark a significant shift for ProSiebenSat.1 as it aims to strategically position itself in the streaming industry. Joyn has been gaining traction as a popular streaming platform in Germany and these new appointments indicate a focus on further expanding its reach and offerings. With the addition of Froemsdorf and the other appointees, ProSiebenSat.1 is signaling its commitment to growth and innovation within the entertainment division.

