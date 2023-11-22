Netflix Stock Drops as Great West Life Assurance Trims Its Position

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) suffered a setback as Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in the streaming giant 16.5% during the second quarter, according to data from the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor sold 87,410 shares, resulting in ownership of 443,363 shares, valued at $196 million. This move represents approximately 0.10% of Netflix’s total worth.

Other hedge funds have also adjusted their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC and Manchester Capital Management LLC both increased their holdings as well. Furthermore, Silicon Valley Capital Partners and Nordwand Advisors LLC also entered the fray buying shares of Netflix.

The recent disclosure comes on the heels of news that insiders at Netflix have been selling their stock. Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares valued at $7.92 million on September 1st. Additionally, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares worth $217,500 on November 8th. Insiders have sold a total of 134,563 shares valued at $57.39 million in the past quarter.

Netflix stock experienced a slight decline of 0.2% during Friday’s trading session, closing at $465.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $402.61 and a 200-day moving average of $408.78. With a market capitalization of $203.92 billion, Netflix has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 1.24.

In terms of financial performance, Netflix beat earnings estimates with $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the last reported quarter. However, the company fell slightly short of the revenue consensus of $8.54 billion. The revenue figure, nevertheless, represents a 7.8% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

In light of these developments, Wall Street analysts have weighed in on Netflix. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley upgraded Netflix to an “overweight” rating with a new price target of $475.00. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 price target.

It seems that Netflix’s stock is facing some headwinds as institutional investors decrease their holdings and insiders sell their shares. However, analysts and investors remain cautiously optimistic about the company’s future prospects.

FAQ

Why did Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduce its stake in Netflix?

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Netflix as part of its overall portfolio management strategy.

Are there other hedge funds that have made changes to their positions in Netflix?

Yes, Barrett & Company Inc., Retirement Group LLC, Manchester Capital Management LLC, Silicon Valley Capital Partners, and Nordwand Advisors LLC have all recently made changes to their holdings of Netflix.

What insider activities have occurred at Netflix?

Chairman Reed Hastings and Director Richard N. Barton have sold shares of Netflix in separate transactions. Insiders have sold a total of 134,563 shares worth $57.39 million in the last quarter.

How has Netflix’s stock performed recently?

Netflix’s stock experienced a slight decline of 0.2% during the latest trading session. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $402.61 and a 200-day moving average of $408.78.