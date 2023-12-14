Unity Man Charged with Forgery and Theft in Wedding Vendor Scheme

According to Westmoreland County prosecutors, a man from Unity allegedly used his home computer to forge checks in a fraudulent scheme to pay vendors hired for his stepdaughter’s wedding in 2020. Joseph Malago, 51, is currently on trial facing several charges, including forgery, theft, bad checks, and illegal weapons possession.

Assistant District Attorney Cassidy Hatten emphasized the significance of the investigation, highlighting the importance of both exceptional police work and the courage of the multiple victims who came forward to uncover the scheme. Hatten urged the jurors to “embrace the mess” as she presented the four cases against Malago.

The alleged scheme began in early September 2020 when Malago reportedly used bogus checks at a Latrobe grocery store. It continued throughout the month, leading to unpaid caterers and service providers hired for his stepdaughter’s wedding at Hempfield Park on September 24, 2020. Prosecutors claim that Malago forged checks totaling over $20,000 using a false business account to pay wedding vendors, resulting in bounced checks.

In late September 2020, Malago allegedly cashed another bogus check at a local credit union. A subsequent search of his home revealed computers believed to have been used to create the fraudulent checks. Additionally, police discovered 11 weapons, which Malago was not permitted to possess due to prior criminal convictions.

Defense attorney Mark Adams disputed the ownership and possession of the weapons found in Malago’s home, asserting that prosecutors lack evidence to prove his client’s involvement. Adams suggested that Malago’s wife may have been responsible for writing and distributing the checks to the wedding vendors. He emphasized the absence of contracts between Malago and the vendors as he questioned the strength of the case against his client.

The trial, taking place before Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger, is expected to continue until the end of the week.