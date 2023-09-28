Social Media Argument Leads to Fatal Confrontation in Independence

A heated argument on social media has tragically resulted in the killing of 23-year-old Seth Burns in Independence. The incident took place in August, and investigators have now charged a 17-year-old boy with murder, along with five other individuals linked to the case.

The accused teenager’s older brother, Xxavion Turner, and their mother, Amanda Turner, are both facing charges in connection with Burns’ killing. Xxavion Turner’s girlfriend, Emma Ryan, as well as his sisters, Lakera Hughes and Keavier Turner, are each charged with rioting and unlawful transaction with a minor.

According to Independence police Detective A.J. Kenner, the Turner family and Ryan went to the home on Archer Court to confront Xxavion Turner’s ex-girlfriend and other residents due to an argument that had unfolded on social media. The argument originated from “insults about children and parenting skills, or lack thereof,” as mentioned Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders.

Although a physical altercation did not occur, the situation escalated when the 17-year-old shot Burns in the torso after a brief exchange of words between the two groups. The Turner family then fled the scene while witnesses rushed Burns to a local fire station and subsequently to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, from where he tragically succumbed to his injuries.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Xxavion Turner had taken the gun from his younger brother and kept it in his possession. Furthermore, Amanda Turner confessed to detectives that she was aware of both her sons carrying handguns on a regular basis.

Doorbell video footage shows Amanda Turner leading her four children and Xxavion Turner’s new girlfriend down the street while making threats. Investigators have not found any evidence in the social media messages indicating a predetermined plan to shoot someone, and it appears that the 17-year-old was not personally acquainted with Burns.

The teen will likely be prosecuted as an adult, as indicated Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders. The cases against the Turner family and Ryan are currently pending review a grand jury, which will determine whether they will be indicted.

Overall, this tragic incident emphasizes the potential dangers of online disputes escalating into real-life confrontations and serves as a reminder to exercise caution and seek peaceful resolutions when engaging in heated arguments on social media.

Sources:

– The Enquirer via email

– Independence Police Detective A.J. Kenner