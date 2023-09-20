“When They See Us” Defamation Lawsuit: Court Denies Summary Judgment Motion

In a recent decision, Judge Kevin Castel of the Southern District of New York denied a motion for summary judgment in the defamation lawsuit brought Linda Fairstein against Netflix and filmmaker Ava DuVernay. The lawsuit stems from the portrayal of Fairstein in the Netflix series “When They See Us,” which dramatizes the story of the Central Park Five.

Fairstein, the former head of the Sex Crimes Unit in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, alleges that the series depicts her in a false and defamatory light. The character representing Fairstein, portrayed Felicity Huffman, is shown as personally responsible for orchestrating the investigation and prosecution of the Central Park Five.

DuVernay has defended the portrayal, stating that Fairstein represents the criminal justice system, which is portrayed as the villain in the series. The defendants argue that the First Amendment protects their right to create a dramatized version of real-world events, including the use of composite characters and invented dialogue.

The court narrowed Fairstein’s claims in a previous decision, finding that the complaint failed to plausibly allege defamation for seven scenes but allowed a claim to proceed for five scenes. The defendants moved for summary judgment, arguing that Fairstein cannot show that they acted with actual malice in these five scenes.

Judge Castel concluded that there is evidence suggesting that the defendants reverse-engineered plot points to attribute actions and viewpoints to Fairstein that were not supported the source materials. The scenes in question depict Fairstein taking actions and exercising authority that were not described in the research materials. The court determined that a jury should determine whether there is clear and convincing evidence of reckless indifference to the truth.

The decision highlights the high bar set the actual malice standard for public figures asserting defamation claims. It also reflects the court’s recognition of the creative liberties often taken in dramatizations and the strong First Amendment protections afforded to such works.

