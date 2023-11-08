Mulberry School District Employee’s Charges Dropped Due to Lack of Evidence

A recent case involving a Mulberry School District employee accused of exchanging nude pictures with a 17-year-old boy has taken an unexpected turn. Hiedi Oliver, the employee in question, was arrested in March 2023 on charges of distributing/possessing or viewing sexually explicit material involving a child. However, on November 3, 2023, the county prosecutor decided not to prosecute, citing a lack of evidence.

According to Will Cosner, the deputy prosecuting attorney, the alleged victim in the case admitted to discussing the exchange of sexually explicit images with Oliver. These images were supposed to be sent using the popular messaging app Snapchat. However, despite thorough investigation, prosecutors could not locate any evidence to support these claims.

The case came to light when the Mulberry School District reached out to the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline after learning about the alleged misconduct. At the time of her arrest, Oliver held the position of a “Virtual Arkansas Facilitator” within the school district. However, November, her name was no longer listed in the online staff directory.

The dropping of charges against Oliver raises questions about the reliability of online evidence and the challenges prosecutors face in gathering tangible proof in cases involving digital communication. It also highlights the importance of thorough and meticulous investigations to ensure that justice is served properly.

Although the outcome of this case may be frustrating for some, it is crucial to recognize that the legal system relies on a standard of evidence beyond reasonable doubt. In situations where evidence is lacking, it is the responsibility of the prosecutor to prioritize the pursuit of justice over hasty judgment.

