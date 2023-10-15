AIADMK Former MLA’s Prosecution Dropped After Public Apology

The Kallakurichi police have dropped all further action against AIADMK former MLA R. Kumaraguru after he tendered a public apology for using foul language against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. The investigating officer, V. Ravichandran, filed a final report before the judicial magistrate, stating that further prosecution was being dropped as the former MLA had conducted a public meet in the town to apologize, as suggested the Madras High Court.

On October 4, Justice G Jayachandran had refused to accept the former MLA’s contention that he had already apologized through social media platforms and that there should not be any impediment in granting anticipatory bail. The judge had stated that it would make sense for the petitioner to apologize in a public meet at the same venue where the derogatory remarks were made. The petitioner accepted the suggestion and organized a public meet in Kallakurichi town on October 9 to tender the apology.

Taking note of this development, the judge granted the former MLA anticipatory bail on October 11 and recommended that the state government withdraw the prosecution against him. Acting on this recommendation, the State Public Prosecutor wrote to the Director General of Police, recommending the withdrawal of prosecution against the former MLA.

The final report was filed before the magistrate on Saturday, dropping all further action in the case. The case had been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot, uttering obscene words, and intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace.

This case highlights the importance of public apologies and the role that the judiciary plays in resolving such matters. It also emphasizes the need for public figures to exercise restraint and avoid using foul language or derogatory remarks against others, especially those in positions of power.

