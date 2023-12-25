Golfers Share Festive Holiday Snaps on Social Media

The golfing community is spreading holiday cheer this Christmas morning with a variety of festive posts on social media. From adorable family photos to fun vacation snapshots, golfers and their families are taking their Christmas celebrations to the next level.

The Finau family kicked off the festivities sharing some adorable snaps in front of their Christmas tree, including selfies and matching pajama pictures from Christmas Eve. New parents Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims also joined in the fun, posting a photo of themselves and their new son in matching onesies.

Not everyone is taking a break from the game, however. Despite it being Christmas Eve, Nelly Korda shared videos of herself practicing her putting skills, expressing her desire for her ball to go home.

In addition to family moments and golfing activities, some golfers are also sharing pictures from their family vacations. Will McGee, accompanied his mother Annika Sorenstam, posted photos from their holiday getaway.

The collection of Christmas posts on Twitter and Instagram provides a glimpse into the lives of pro golfers during the holiday season. It’s heartwarming to see these elite athletes enjoying quality time with their loved ones and spreading joy through their social media platforms.

As the golfing world continues to celebrate this festive season, fans can scroll through these heartwarming posts from their favorite golf stars and find some holiday cheer of their own.