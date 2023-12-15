Amtrak Expansion in Ohio Takes a Step Forward with Federal Funding

Federal funding has been awarded to study key metrics of the proposed Amtrak expansion in Ohio, bringing new and expanded service between cities like Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, and Cincinnati closer to reality. This funding is part of the federal government’s initiative to develop and plan expanded passenger rail services throughout the United States. The 3C+D route is one of four in Ohio selected for this funding, along with the Cleveland-Toledo-Detroit route and routes linking Columbus to Chicago and Pittsburgh, and increased service from Cincinnati to major cities like New York City, Chicago, and Washington, D.C.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown’s office announced the funding winners, highlighting the positive impact on Ohio’s economy. The new routes are expected to expand opportunities, help grow businesses, create jobs, and connect communities in Ohio and across the Midwest. The investment in Amtrak expansion is seen as critical infrastructure projects that will benefit the state.

While the initial funding is for the first stage of study, which could take several years, it marks a significant step toward realizing the goal of introducing new passenger rail service in Ohio. If all goes according to plan, Ohioans could start enjoying these services within the next four to five years.

The federal funding comes as part of the Corridor Identification and Development Program, which is a new initiative included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Amtrak has recognized Ohio as one of the most underserved states in terms of passenger rail and has long targeted the state for expansion. An Amtrak schedule released earlier showcased the potential for up to 22 trains passing through Cleveland daily, albeit not at high speeds.

Currently, there are only two Amtrak routes that stop in Cleveland, with limited service during early morning hours. With the proposed expansion, more convenient and accessible passenger rail options will be introduced, connecting major cities and filling the gap in Ohio’s transportation infrastructure.

The success of the Amtrak expansion in Ohio depends on the state’s interest and commitment. In the past, Ohio’s expansion plans were hindered lack of state support. However, the revised rules of Amtrak and the Federal Railroad Administration’s programs require less financial involvement from the states. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has stated that the state will wait for the results of the initial studies before making a commitment.

The awarded funding for the Ohio corridors also provides priority in future funding competitions, increasing the chances of making the expansion plan a reality. Ohioans can look forward to a more robust and extensive passenger rail network, bringing ease of travel, economic growth, and improved connectivity across the state and the Midwest.