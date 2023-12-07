Proposal to Extend Retirement Age for Police and Firefighters Under Consideration

In a potential cost-saving measure, a proposal to extend the retirement age for police officers and firefighters from 63 to 65 is being considered a city council committee. The aim of the proposal is to address concerns regarding police officer retention and staffing levels, which have been a challenge for the city in recent years.

The push to raise the retirement age has been renewed the union representing the rank and file, who believe that keeping officers on the job for a longer duration would be beneficial. According to FOP Lodge 7 President John Catanzara Jr., there were officers who retired at the age of 63 in 2020 but did not want to retire. Extending the retirement age would allow these individuals, and potentially others, to continue contributing to the force.

Chairman of the Committee on Police and Fire, Chris Taliaferro, highlights the financial benefits that an extended retirement age could have for the struggling police pension system. With a significant decrease in the number of police officers due to retirements and inadequate recruitment, allowing officers to stay on for an additional two years would mean more contributions to the pension system.

However, there are opposing views on this proposal. Alderman Nick Sposato, a former firefighter himself, believes that even the current retirement age of 63 is too old for the physically demanding job. He suggests that it should be lowered to 60 instead. Despite the differing opinions, others argue that older police officers and firefighters bring valuable qualities to the departments such as leadership, wisdom, and experience. Alderman Anthony Napolitano, who served in both roles, believes that the older, wiser way of working has its own benefits and can be smoother.

The proposal was not discussed during the recent committee meeting but is expected to be addressed in the next meeting on December 18. The decision regarding the retirement age extension for police officers and firefighters will have significant implications for the city in terms of workforce management and financial stability.