Where is Panda Girl? The Mystery Behind the Queen of Bargains

Just when we thought we had left the era of “proper nice, proper bargain as well” behind, the internet collectively yearns for the return of TikTok sensation Panda Girl. Known for her knack of finding incredible bargains and sharing them with her followers, Panda Girl captured the hearts of many during the lockdown. But where is she now?

Panda Girl, whose real name remains unknown, rose to fame on TikTok in 2019. Her videos showcasing random snacks and rating their bargain status became an instant hit. However, she hasn’t posted anything on her TikTok account, @pandagirl.94, since December 2021, leaving her fans longing for her presence.

Rumors surrounding Panda Girl’s disappearance suggest that she faced controversy after being accused of selling merchandise with someone else’s designs. These alleged scandals could have led her to lay low and step away from the public eye. Furthermore, she once claimed to have had Covid and even coughed in a kebab shop during a TikTok live video, which only added to the intrigue surrounding her.

Despite the lack of recent activity on her social media accounts, there have been reported sightings of Panda Girl around Liverpool and St. Helens, with some claiming to have seen her working at a clothing store called Fashion Force in Old Swan. While these reports cannot be confirmed, they provide fans with hope that she might have returned to her bargain-hunting ways.

In a twist of events, a new Instagram account with the username @pandagirl.94 has emerged. Although its authenticity remains unverified, the bio claims that “Proper Bargain is back.” The account’s most recent post, featuring a screenshot of an unrelated incident, adds to the mystery surrounding its true owner. The Tab has reached out to this account for confirmation, leaving fans eagerly awaiting a response.

The absence of Panda Girl has left a void in the hearts of her followers. Her charm, catchphrases, and ability to discover hidden gems made her a beloved figure on TikTok. Until Panda Girl resurfaces, fans will continue to remember her fondly and hope for the day she returns to grace their feeds once again.

FAQs

Q: What made Panda Girl famous on TikTok?

A: Panda Girl gained fame for her TikTok videos, where she showcased various snacks and rated them based on their bargain status.

Q: Why hasn’t Panda Girl posted on TikTok?

A: Panda Girl’s last TikTok post dates back to December 2021, and the exact reason for her absence is unknown. Speculations suggest that she faced controversy and decided to take a break from social media.

Q: Where can I find Panda Girl now?

A: While Panda Girl’s current whereabouts remain a mystery, there have been alleged sightings of her in the Liverpool and St. Helens areas, possibly working at a clothing store called Fashion Force.

Q: Is the new Instagram account bearing Panda Girl’s username authentic?

A: The authenticity of the new Instagram account, @pandagirl.94, cannot be confirmed. However, its bio claims that “Proper Bargain is back,” leaving fans hopeful for Panda Girl’s return.